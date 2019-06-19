THE WHO - Late Drummer KEITH MOON's Former Assistant To Share Memories At UK Event

uDiscover Music's Paul Sexton reports that Peter ‘Dougal’ Butler, former personal assistant to Keith Moon, will discuss his days with The Who drummer before a live audience on Thursday (June 20). Butler worked for Moon for six years in the 1970s and is giving a series of talks about him. Thursday’s is at the Palace Drum Clinic in the Studio at the Palace Theatre in Redditch, Worcestershire (UK).

“I will answer anything people want to know,” says Butler in the Redditch Standard. “And believe me, there’s lots to tell.”

Tickets for this first in his series of talks cost £10. Coincidentally, Redditch was the home town of another larger-than-life British drumming giant, Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham.

Butler was a roadie for the band on tour in 1967 and then chauffeur to John Entwistle. He started working directly for Moon in 1971.

“He was a really nice guy and we had many wild nights together,” he says in the newspaper story, “visiting the Playboy Mansion a few times.” This was after The Who completed a tour in Canada. “Hugh [Hefner] came out to greet us in his famous red dressing gown,” Butler goes on. “It was a crazy time in our lives.”

