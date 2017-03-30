THE WHO - Live At The Isle Of Wight 2004 Multi-Format Release Coming In June; “Naked Eye” Video Streaming

On June 2nd, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release Live At The Isle Of Wight Festival 2004 by The Who on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD and Digital formats. Watch “Naked Eye” from the concert, available for streaming below.

This is the first ever home entertainment release for of this brilliant show, which includes blistering versions of classics like “Substitute”, “Baba O’Riley”, “Won’t Get Fooled Again”, “You Better You Bet”, “I Can’t Explain”, “Pinball Wizard”, “Who Are You”, “My Generation”, “Magic Bus”, and many more.

In 2004, The Who returned to the Isle Of Wight Festival for the first time since their legendary 1970 performance. After a long absence, the festival had been reborn in 2002 and continues to this day. The Who’s UK concerts in 2004 were the first in their home country since the death of founding member / bassist John Entwistle. As the evening shadows lengthened across the festival site, The Who took to the stage and delivered an incendiary performance packed with hit singles and classic album tracks. The concert more than lived up to the fans’ expectations and memories of 1970.

The lineup for this show featured Roger Daltrey (vocals); Pete Townshend (guitars, vocals); Simon Townshend (guitars, vocals); Pino Palladino (bass); Zak Starkey (drums) and John “Rabbit” Bundrick (keyboards, piano).

The Who is forever linked with the storied history of this great festival and Live At The Isle Of Wight Festival 2004 shows just why this incredible canon of songs, and the band themselves, remain as vital and important as ever.

Tracklisting:

“I Can’t Explain”

“Substitute”

“Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere”

“Who Are You”

“Behind Blue Eyes”

“Bargain”

“Baba O’Riley”

“The Punk And The Godfather”

“5:15”

“Love, Reign O’er Me”

“Eminence Front”

“Drowned”

“Naked Eye”

“Real Good Looking Boy”

“You Better You Bet”

“My Generation”

“Old Red Wine”

“Won’t Get Fooled Again”

Medley: “Pinball Wizard” / “Amazing Journey” / “Sparks”

Medley: “See Me, Feel Me” / “Listening To You”

“Magic Bus”