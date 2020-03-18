THE WHO - Rare 1965 Concert Poster Sells At Auction For £11,500

A rare poster used to promote The Who's August 11, 1965 concert at Blue Moon in Cheltenham, England has sold at auction for £11,500 (approx. $13,346 USD).

According to Antiques Trade Gazette, the Blue Moon, a club above Burton’s on Cheltenham High Street, existed for less than two years from July 1965 to May 1967, but in that time the compact 250-strong venue with a tiny stage hosted Elton John, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac, The Yardbirds and (on February 11, 1967) Jimi Hendrix.

As suggested by the simple graphics to this very rare poster, one of the first performers at the venue on a Wednesday night in August 1965 was The Who. The band had only formed the previous year but was already enjoying the success of two hit singles ("I Can’t Explain" and "Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere") ahead of the release of the classic debut album, My Generation.

