THE WILD! - Album Release Show To Be Live Streamed, Tour With AIRBOURNE Postponed

West coast Canadian rockers, The Wild!, return with their third album, Still Believe In Rock And Roll, set for release March 20th via eOne.

Since fans cannot attend the album release show in person, due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, The Wild! is making the show available to fans worldwide, free of charge Frontman Dylan Villain says, "In these difficult and isolating times, we’re bringing the rock show to you! This Saturday March 21st. 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 9pm CET tune in for a special FB Live Streamed Album Release Show! Our new album Still Believe In Rock And Roll is out worldwide tomorrow and we can’t wait for all of you to hear it. We will be going live on Facebook throughout the set up process starting tonight. Staying apart is how we stick together right now so let us provide you with some entertainment. See you at the rock show!"

Tracklisting:

"Bad News"

"Crazy (For You)"

"Nothing Good Comes Easy"

"High Speed"

"King Of This Town"

"Still Believe In Rock And Roll"

"Playing With Fire"

"Young Rebels"

"Goin’ To Hell"

"Gasoline"

In live news, The Wild! were supposed to be touring with Aussie mates Airbourne, however those shows have been postponed. According to Dylan and the boys, "Another tour down but not out... Save your tickets, friends. We will announce all rescheduled dates once things are in a better place. In the meantime, stay healthy out there."