THE WILD! Announce Canadian Tour

Rockers The Wild! have announced the Nothin’ But Another Bottle Canadian Tour, starting April 5th in Grande Prairie and finishing up April 21st in Arnprior.

The band states, “Canada! We’re lookin’ to kick this year off right... in the dick! The Wild! & The Lazys present Nothin’ But Another Bottle Canadian Tour 2018! This tour is mayhem. This tour is trouble. This tour is not givin’ a fuck, no bullshit rock ‘n’ roll! So get your tickets NOW & we’ll see you crazy bastards on the road. Do not miss this show when we roll through your city!”

Dates:

April

5 – Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Fred’s

6 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite

7 – Calgary, AB – Marquee

10 – Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar & Grill

11 – Regina, SK – The Exchange

13 – Saskatoon, SK – O’Brian’s Event Centre

14 – Brandon, MB – The 40

15 – Winnipeg, MB – Nashville’s

18 – Montreal, QC – Petit Campus

19 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

20 – Oshawa, ON – Oshawa Music Hall

21 – Arnprior, ON – John Street Pub