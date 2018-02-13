THE WILD! Announce Canadian Tour
February 13, 2018, 9 hours ago
Rockers The Wild! have announced the Nothin’ But Another Bottle Canadian Tour, starting April 5th in Grande Prairie and finishing up April 21st in Arnprior.
The band states, “Canada! We’re lookin’ to kick this year off right... in the dick! The Wild! & The Lazys present Nothin’ But Another Bottle Canadian Tour 2018! This tour is mayhem. This tour is trouble. This tour is not givin’ a fuck, no bullshit rock ‘n’ roll! So get your tickets NOW & we’ll see you crazy bastards on the road. Do not miss this show when we roll through your city!”
Dates:
April
5 – Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Fred’s
6 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite
7 – Calgary, AB – Marquee
10 – Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar & Grill
11 – Regina, SK – The Exchange
13 – Saskatoon, SK – O’Brian’s Event Centre
14 – Brandon, MB – The 40
15 – Winnipeg, MB – Nashville’s
18 – Montreal, QC – Petit Campus
19 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
20 – Oshawa, ON – Oshawa Music Hall
21 – Arnprior, ON – John Street Pub