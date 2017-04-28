THE WILD! Announce Canadian Tour Dates

Kelowna, BC rockers, The Wild!, have announced new Canadian tour dates. The band will tour through May and June to showcase their dynamic performance and tracks from sophomore release, Wild At Heart. The Wild! will begin their tour on May 6th in Halifax, NS at Live 105 Springfling 2017. Following, they will join Pennsylvania hard rock trio, CKY, on June 4th in Quebec City for an extensive cross-country run. See below for complete list of dates.

The Wild!’s current single, “Ready To Roll”, recently reached Top 5 on the Canadian Active Rock Chart. Watch the riveting video for the track below, which was filmed in Okanagan, Canada near the band's home town of Kelowna, BC, by longtime video director, Stuey Kubrick. The band’s new single, Livin’ Free, will hit radio on May 15th.

The Wild! released Wild At Heart on February 17, 2017 via Entertainment One (eOne), and is available for purchase now. Lead vocalist and guitarist, Dylan Villian, says, "This record is a big one for me. All of us, man. I really had to go through some shit to get things right on this one. I can honestly sit here today & tell you that we made the best record we possibly could. I'm proud as hell of it and I can't wait for all of you to hear it. It's everything I wanted it to be."

Produced by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Airbourne, Aerosmith) at Armoury Studios in Vancouver, Wild At Heart serves as the follow-up to their debut EP, GxDxWxB, which stands for "God Damn Wild Boys”, that was released in 2015. Wild At Heart is their first full-length for Entertainment One (eOne).

On vocals/lead guitar, Dylan Villain embodies all the reckless abandon and good-natured devilish charm that could only be born in a very small backwoods community. Counterbalancing Villain's snakebite rasp is bassist/vocalist Boozus. Beer drinkin’, beard havin’, fly-fishin’ are his favourite past times.

Kickin’ ass and keeping time is drummer, Reese Lightning. A beast with beats and everyone’s favourite asshole. You’ll love him! Rounding out The Wild!'s lineup is “The Kid” on rhythm guitar and backing vocals. Young blood and zero fucks given. What The Kid lacks in age, he makes up in attitude and swagger.

“I feel like for every thousand bands that are out there right now you’ll get maybe ten that believe the things they’re singing about, which is the most important thing to me in any genre,” says Villain. “I don’t give a shit what kind of music you play. If you care about it, then really give yourself to that moment. Our fans aren’t stupid and I feel that they’re hungry for things that aren’t so disposable.”

The Wild! pack a punch when it comes to their live set, so be sure to catch them while they’re on the road in Canada this summer!

Tour dates:

May

6 - Halifax, NS - Alexander Keith’s Brewery - Live 105 Springfling 2017

20 - Cowichan Valley, BC - Laketown Music Festival

27 - Kelowna, BC - Konquer Motor

June

4 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti*

5 - Ottawa, ON - Babylon*

6 - Toronto, ON - Virgin Mobile Mod Club*

8 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON - Canadian Night Club*

9 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks*

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre*

11 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Event Centre*

12 - Edmonton, AB - The Needle*

13 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub*

* with CKY