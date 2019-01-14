THE WILD! Announce Dates With BREAKING BENJAMIN, ASKING ALEXANDRIA

Canadian rock outlaws The Wild! have announced a string of shows supporting Breaking Benjamin and Asking Alexandria in Western Canada this spring. The band will kick things off in Abbotsford on April 12th and wrap up in Dawson Creek a week later on April 20th. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 18t at 10:00 am, local time.

“We are really looking forward to knocking out arenas across Western Canada this spring with these bands,” says frontman Dylan Villain. “The timing of the tour is perfect for us to put some new music out as well. Don’t miss this tour when we roll through your town!”

The Wild! is coming off a massive 2018 touring circuit which included Canada, Europe, and the U.S. with highlighted performances as Welcome to Rockville and Carolina Rebellion.

April

12 — Abbotsford, BC — Abbotsford Entertainment & Sports Arena

13 — Penticton, BC — South Okanagan Events Centre

15 — Lethbridge, AB — Enmax Centre

17 — Calgary, AB — Grey Eagle Event Centre

18 — Edmonton, AB — Shaw Conference Centre

20 — Dawson Creek, BC — Encana Events Centre

The Wild! released Wild At Heart in 2017 via Entertainment One. Produced by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Airbourne, Aerosmith) at Armoury Studios in Vancouver, Wild At Heart served as the follow-up to their debut EP GxDxWxB, which stands for God Damn Wild Boys, that was released in 2015.