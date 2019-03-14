THE WILD! Announce New European Tour Dates Supporting ROSE TATTOO

The Wild! have announced their return to Europe with a bang by confirming a handful of shows this summer supporting their friends in Rose Tattoo.

Frontman Dylan Villain chimes in, "From playing with KISS and ZZ Top in Sweden to a sold-out crowd of 75,000 people at Wacken topped off with a bunch of shows with our good mates in Rose Tattoo and some headline dates in countries we’ve never been before... It’s going to be a helluva ride this summer in Europe, man and we’re going harder, louder and faster than ever! Don’t miss out on seeing this tour when it comes through your city! See you on the road!"

Kicking off on June 6th, at Sweden Rock Festival, this trek will take them up and down mainland Europe. The band will also make their first-ever appearance at the legendary Wacken Open Air Festival. Finally, the group will make a key appearance at the Steelhouse Festival in Wales with Thunder, Thin Lizzy, Temperance Movement, and Danko Jones.

Find all tour dates here.