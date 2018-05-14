THE WILD! Announce Wild At Heart European Tour
May 14, 2018, an hour ago
In 2018 Canadian rockers The Wild! are touring more than ever before. After an extensive tour throughout Canada and the US in April, The Wild! head to Europe in June to support the mighty Rose Tattoo on their dates in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
For October and November The Wild! have recently announced their first ever European headline tour that will lead the band into nine cities in the UK and Germany.
Get tickets here.