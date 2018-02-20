THE WILD! Debut "Best In The West" Music Video

Canadian rock outlaws, The Wild!, have debuted a brand new video for the single "Best In The West". Directed by long-time band collaborator Stuey Kubrick, this is the third music video the band has released from their latest LP, Wild At Heart.

"An accurate depiction of life on a road with a band built on reckless abandon," says frontman and guitarist Dylan Villain. "Thanks for the hangover, UK!”

The Wild! is hitting the road in 2018 harder than ever. The band will be headlining through Canada in April with The Lazys on a two-week trek aptly dubbed the Nothin’ But Another Bottle Canadian Tour 2018 before heading to The States.

The Wild! will then participate in this year's Welcome To Rockville and Carolina Rebellion festivals. Lastly, The Wild! will head to Europe in June to support none other than Rose Tattoo for a hefty set of dates before heading home for their next adventure.

"NICE BOYS DON’T PLAY ROCK’N’ROLL... but we do!" says Villain. "We are absolutely honored to support The Tatts on the European leg of their Blood Brothers Tour. Our band would not exist if it weren’t for bands like Rose Tattoo. Straight up. We have the utmost respect for these guys and cannot wait to play some rock’n’roll for all of you this summer in Europe. See you on the road!"

