THE WILD! - DYLAN VILLAIN Teaches How To Play "King Of This Town" In New Video

Looking for proof that rock and roll's still alive? Look no further than Vancouver's The Wild!, whose latest album, Still Believe In Rock And Roll, is a show-stopping reminder that the genre is far from dead.

Guitar riffs can be found aplenty throughout the record, but perhaps none are more gnarly than that of "King Of This Town". Truly attitude-driven, this up-tempo banger puts the pedal to the metal and features some of the killer AC/DC-esque vocals The Wild! have come to be known for.

Guitarist Dylan Villain joins Guitar World in this episode to take you through the track's gain-laden six-string lines, and he does so wielding a rather striking Gretsch White Penguin electric guitar.

As the COVID-19 pandemic impacts artists worldwide, The Wild! were forced to postpone their European and North American tours. In lieu of travelling gig to gig, on April 4th the band got together and streamed a live set online from SW Warehouse in Kelona, BC. That virtual gig resulted in the video for "King Of This Town", the second single from The Wild!'s third album, Still Believe In Rock & Roll. It's "100% Live. No Bullshit."

Speaking exclusively to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small, The Wild! frontman Dylan Villain revealed the origins of "King Of This Town".

“When you go to a rock show, not everybody in the crowd who’s singing along can sing. In order for it to sound like a crowd, you need to have some people who can’t sing at all. But let me tell you how the writing of that happened. It was actually really interesting; we were on tour in Europe with Rose Tattoo during the World Cup. And the World Cup in Europe is no fucking joke! In the foyers of the venues they put up crazy big projection screen TVs. If you can imagine, we’d go on first. It’s ten minutes ‘til the stage and there’s nobody in the room. Everybody’s in the foyer watching World Cup soccer, this is how seriously they take it. They’d file in five minutes before the show would start. They’d cheer, they’d drink; they’re the craziest crowds. And then they’d all go back to the foyer to watch soccer. Rose Tattoo would come on, they’d do the same thing. I was thinking about how soccer chants go in Europe. We’d been playing that riff at soundcheck a lot; I knew there was something there. I thought, if I could get these soccer nuts who also like rock and roll, singing this chant in the middle of the song during our show, that would be fucking killer!”

