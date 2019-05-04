THE WILD! Launch New Single “Helluva Ride”

The Wild! have announced a brand new single today called “Helluva Ride.” "'Helluva Ride' is a song I wrote about looking back on my life and all the crazy shit I've done over the years," says frontman Dylan Villain. "When I really think about it, it's a miracle I'm still here, man."



The new track is the first bit of new music we've seen from the band since the release of Wild At Heart (2015). "Helluva Ride" is available on all digital platforms starting today and can be streamed below:

The Wild! recently announced their return to Europe with a bang by confirming a headline tour as well as direct support to their friends in Rose Tattoo this summer.



Kicking off on June 6, 2019, at Sweden Rock Festival, this trek will take them up and down mainland Europe. The band will also make their first-ever appearance at the legendary Wacken Open Air Festival. Tickets are on sale now.



Finally, the group will make a key appearance at the Steelhouse Festival in Wales with Thunder, Thin Lizzy, Temperance Movement, and Danko Jones.



