July 7, 2017, an hour ago

THE WILD! Premier “Livin’ Free” Music Video

Kelowna, BC rockers, The Wild!, have released a video for their track "Livin' Free”, off their new LP, Wild At Heart. Directed by longtime collaborator Stuey Kubrick, this is the second video we've seen from the band off this release. Their first video for "Ready to Roll" can also be seen below.

"This song is basically a huge cheers to the best years of your life," says frontman Dylan Villain. "The lyrics in the chorus say it all, 'One for the sun comin' up in the streets. And for the nights we never sleep. Here's to the ones still livin' free.' What a time we had making this one, man Straight up livin' hard... and LIVIN' FREE!"

The band is currently out on tour in the U.S. supporting Adrenaline Mob. Dates listed on the flyer below.

