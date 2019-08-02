THE WILD! Release New Single "Playing With Fire"; Visualizer Streaming

Canadian rock outlaws, The Wild!, turn up the heat this summer with a new single, "Playing With Fire". The track follows their "Helluva Ride", released in May and is a testament to the band’s dedication to their craft, keeping the flame of their progression alive. Listen to "Playing With Fire" here, or via the visualizer below.

A road paved by fast times and loose morals on the pursuit of personal freedom gave The Wild! their sound. While always remaining true to their name, it’s their never-say-die attitude that’s proven them to be one of the strongest up and coming rock bands on the market today.

"Playing With Fire", the band’s thunderous new single. It’s the band’s third collaboration with JUNO-Award winning producer, Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Aerosmith, Van Halen). "Playing With Fire" cements a unique signature identity for The Wild!, unapologetically merging blues-based rock, punk and elements of country into one dirty little package.

Without a record label, booking agent, or paid promotional team, in 2015 The Wild! saw their first single, Roadhouse, on the Active Rock radio charts in their native country of Canada. This gained them their agent, Ralph James and the interest of Mike Fraser, who was offered Villain’s ’65 Cadillac Deville in lieu of a label budget to make their first record. As a small but rabid fanbase grew, the band made a deal with North America’s biggest indie label, Entertainment One.

The Wild!’s debut album, GxDxWxB, produced the Active Rock radio hit, Slow Burn, which peaked at Number 5 in Canada while Straight to Hell and What About You? both cracked the Top 20. During this time, the band headlined their own tours and supported Buckcherry, Godsmack, Korn, Rise Against, Wolfmother and more.

In 2017, the band’s second album, Wild At Heart, knocked Metallica out of the Number 2 spot on the iTunes Rock Charts when it debuted. Ready to Roll reached Number 4 at Active Rock in Canada and garnered the attention of legendary rock radio DJ and TV personality Eddie Trunk as he spun the song on his syndicated show broadcasted to nearly 40 American radio stations. The band then announced spots on major US rock festivals Carolina Rebellion and Welcome To Rockville. Both headline and support tours followed alongside the likes of Airbourne, Steel Panther and Rose Tattoo as the band continued to travel across North America before later heading overseas for the first time. On their first tour in Europe, the band sold 600 records in just nine shows. With the demand of their growing fan base overseas, The Wild! would make their way back to Europe two more times that year.

On the strength of their latest single, The Wild! are poised to set 2019 ablaze with appearances confirmed on the European Full Metal Cruise, Wacken Open Air, Sweden Rock, and the UK’s Steelhouse Festival. The Wild! also return to Europe for another headline tour as well as more dates supporting Rose Tattoo along with a Fall Canadian tour run.

This is a band making their name the old-fashioned way, earning their stripes night after night through hard work on the road. From their home in Canada to stages across America and Europe, The Wild! are here to give rock fans something very real. If you like straightforward, no-bullshit rock and roll, The Wild! is here to deliver.