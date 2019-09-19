THE WILD! Release Video For "Playing With Fire", Announce Canadian Tour Dates

Canadian rock outlaws, The Wild!, turned up the heat this summer with a new single, "Playing With Fire". Released last month, the single is a testament to the band’s dedication to their craft, keeping the flame of their progression alive. Now the group drops the brand-new video for their track, which masterfully translates the band's hard-boiled poetry of the streets into a visually striking aesthetic of noir heroes.

The Wild! also announced their first Canadian Tour in over a year. Spending this summer performing across Europe, taking over stages at European Full Metal Cruise, Wacken Open Air, Sweden Rock, and the UK’s Steelhouse Festival, the band is excited to get back onto home soil and tear it up across the country this fall. The run begins in Vancouver on October 24, wrapping at Ottawa’s House Of Targ on November 16.

"After just coming off the biggest tour of our career in Europe this past year, we can’t help but be reminded of where it all began,” states frontman, Dylan Villain. “What better way to relive those memories than to go back to our roots and play the kinds of clubs in our home country that helped us get here.” Confirmed dates are as listed:

October

24 – Vancouver, BC – The Railway

25 – Kamloops, BC – On The Rocks

26 – Kelowna, BC – Doc Willoughby’s

31 – Lethbridge, AB – The Slice

November

1 – Regina, SK – The Exchange

2 – Saskatoon, SK – Black Cat Tavern

7 – Calgary, AB – Broken City

8 – Red Deer, AB – The Vat

14 – St. Catharines – Warehouse

15 – Toronto, ON – Bovine Sex Club

16 – Ottawa, ON – House Of Targ

"Playing With Fire" is The Wild’s! thunderous new single and third collaboration with Juno-Award winning producer, Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Slipknot). "Playing With Fire" cements a unique signature identity for The Wild!, unapologetically merging blues-based rock, punk and elements of country into one dirty little package.

A road paved by fast times and loose morals on the pursuit of personal freedom gave The Wild! their sound. While always remaining true to their name, it’s their never-say-die attitude that’s proven them to be one of the strongest up and coming rock bands on the market today.

Purchase and/or stream "Playing With Fire" at this location.

(Photo by Brandon Hart)