THE WILD! Streaming New Song “Best In The West”

Canadian rock powerhouse The Wild! have debuted a third new track today, titled "Best In The West”, streaming below.

"“Best In The West” is a song I wrote a really long time ago so it was really cool to re-work this one & watch it all come together all over again," says frontman Dylan Villain. "We’re from a place where there really isn’t a lot of rock’n’roll bands like us. To be honest, I don’t think there are any bands like us - period. But nevertheless, we’re the Best In The West."

The band’s all new LP, Wild At Heart, is due out February 17th via Entertainment One (eOne).

Villain adds, "This record is a big one for me. All of us, man. I really had to go through some shit to get things right on this one. I can honestly sit here today & tell you that we made the best record we possibly could. I'm proud as hell of it and I can't wait for all of you to hear it. It's everything I wanted it to be."

Produced by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Airbourne, Aerosmith) at Armoury Studios in Vancouver, Wild At Heart will serve as the follow-up to their debut EP GxDxWxB, which stands for "God Damn Wild Boys," that was released in 2015. Wild At Heart will be their first full-length for Entertainment One (eOne).

On vocals/lead guitar, Dylan Villain embodies all of the reckless abandon and good-natured devilish charm that could only be born in a very small backwoods community. Counterbalancing Villain's snakebite rasp is bassist/vocalist Boozus. Beer drinkin’, beard havin’, fly-fishin’ are his favorite past times.

Kickin’ ass & keeping time is drummer Reese Lightning. A beast with beats & everyone’s favorite asshole. You’ll love him! Rounding out The Wild!'s lineup is “The Kid” on rhythm guitar and backing vocals. Young blood and zero fucks given. What The Kid lacks in age, he makes up in attitude and swagger.

“I feel like for every thousand bands that are out there right now you’ll get maybe ten that believe the things they’re singing about, which is the most important thing to me in any genre,” says Villain. “I don’t give a shit what kind of music you play. If you care about it then really give yourself to that moment. Our fans aren’t stupid and I feel that they’re hungry for things that aren’t so disposable.”

Tracklisting:

“Ready To Roll”

“Livin' Free”

“White Devil”

“Another Bottle”

“Best In The West”

“Six Hundred Sixty Six”

“Rattlesnake Shake”

“Run Home”

“Down At The Bottom”

“Kansas City Shuffle”

“Livin’ Free”:

“Ready To Roll” video:

Pre-order digitally here.