THE WILD! To Release “Livin’ Free” Music Video This Friday; Teaser Streaming
July 3, 2017, 14 minutes ago
Kelowna, BC rockers, The Wild!, will release their new music video, for the Wild At Heart album track and single, “Livin’ Free”, this Friday, July 7th. Watch a teaser below.
The Wild! released Wild At Heart back in February via Entertainment One (eOne). Produced by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Airbourne, Aerosmith) at Armoury Studios in Vancouver, Wild At Heart serves as the follow-up to their debut EP, GxDxWxB, which stands for "God Damn Wild Boys”, that was released in 2015. Wild At Heart is their first full-length for Entertainment One (eOne).
The Wild! pack a punch when it comes to their live set, so be sure to catch them while they’re on the road in the US this summer!
Tour dates:
July
5 - Slidebar - Fullerton, CA (with Adrenaline Mob)
6 - The Beauty Bar - Las Vegas, NV (with Adrenaline Mob)
7 - The Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA (with Adrenaline Mob)
8 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
9 - Pub Rock Live - Scottsdale, AZ (with Adrenaline Mob)
11 - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill - Dallas, TX
12 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX
14 - State Theater - St. Petersburg, FL (with Adrenaline Mob)
15 - West End Trading Company - Sanford, FL
16 - 1904 Music Hall - Jacksonville, FL (with Adrenaline Mob)
18 - The Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA (with Adrenaline Mob)
19 - The Muse - Wilmington, NC
20 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD (with Adrenaline Mob)
21 - One Centre Square - Easton, PA
22 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ