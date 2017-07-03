THE WILD! To Release “Livin’ Free” Music Video This Friday; Teaser Streaming

Kelowna, BC rockers, The Wild!, will release their new music video, for the Wild At Heart album track and single, “Livin’ Free”, this Friday, July 7th. Watch a teaser below.

The Wild! released Wild At Heart back in February via Entertainment One (eOne). Produced by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Airbourne, Aerosmith) at Armoury Studios in Vancouver, Wild At Heart serves as the follow-up to their debut EP, GxDxWxB, which stands for "God Damn Wild Boys”, that was released in 2015. Wild At Heart is their first full-length for Entertainment One (eOne).

The Wild! pack a punch when it comes to their live set, so be sure to catch them while they’re on the road in the US this summer!

Tour dates:

July

5 - Slidebar - Fullerton, CA (with Adrenaline Mob)

6 - The Beauty Bar - Las Vegas, NV (with Adrenaline Mob)

7 - The Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA (with Adrenaline Mob)

8 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

9 - Pub Rock Live - Scottsdale, AZ (with Adrenaline Mob)

11 - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill - Dallas, TX

12 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

14 - State Theater - St. Petersburg, FL (with Adrenaline Mob)

15 - West End Trading Company - Sanford, FL

16 - 1904 Music Hall - Jacksonville, FL (with Adrenaline Mob)

18 - The Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA (with Adrenaline Mob)

19 - The Muse - Wilmington, NC

20 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD (with Adrenaline Mob)

21 - One Centre Square - Easton, PA

22 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ