THE WILDHEARTS Release "Diagnosis" Lyric Video

The Wildhearts have released a lyric video for "Diagnosis", the title track of the band's upcoming mini-album, out tomorrow, Friday, October 4 via Graphite Records. Pre-order here, and watch the clip below.

This six track mini-album, features five brand new songs and is released as a limited edition special white vinyl with pale blue powder splatter 10’’ (to look like a pill) and as a regular black vinyl 10” and CD. All three physical formats will also include an exclusive bespoke inner gatefold comic strip illustrated by the award winning Hunt Emerson, who last worked with the band on the Earth Vs’ cover and their classic logo.

The Diagnosis mini-album follows the success of Renaissance Men, their first full-length studio album in 10 years, which gave the band’s classic lineup of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny, their highest chart entry since 1994’s P.H.U.Q, when it debuted at #11.

“Well fuck me, we dropped our first new album in 10 years back in May and blow me down if we didn't drop a humdinger of an album full of monster riffs and razor sweet melodies. Well, we've not only gone back in to the studio to record 5 new songs that will be released as the Diagnosis mini-album in October, we're hitting the road too. We have some great supports confirmed already, The Professionals and Janus Stark and I know there are some other amazing bands to be added to the rest of the tour. You're going to love the new mini-album and the surprises we have on there and the tour is going to be one you should not miss. You can’t keep a good band down.” - C.J Wildheart.

The lead track, "Diagnosis" is about “mental health institutions and the medical health profession in this country, and about how it's letting people down. How the system is broken, and how the suicide rate is not getting any less. Depression and mental illness isn't an issue that attacks any one type of person. Whether you're homeless or if you're rich, this illness is taking people out on a regular basis. The government has pulled most of the funding into mental health research, and as a result people are still ignorant about it. Education is everything. And the more people talk about depression, the more need there'll be for education, and the more people will want educating about an issue that doesn't just affect the people suffering from it, but it affects everyone around them. And when someone is in a desperate position and their hope is taken away, then they're at the mercy of an illness that wants them dead. There's nothing more important in the world than education on mental health issues.” - Ginger Wildheart

Diagnosis tracklisting:

"Diagnosis"

"God Damn"

"A Song About Drinking"

"The First Time"

"That’s My Girl"

"LOCAC"

"Diagnosis" lyric video:

The Wildhearts and the Backyard Babies have announced a 7-date co-headline UK tour, with The Wildhearts closing and CKY opening. The UK tour starts at the O2 Academy in Newcastle on Tuesday, January 28 and concludes at O2 Institute in Birmingham on Tuesday, February 4.

Preceding the UK dates, The Wildhearts are also playing four shows in Germany with the Backyard Babies and The Bones.

"I'm surprised we haven't done this already but it's finally happening a tour with The Backyard Babies. Its gonna be full on and we are sharing a bus, what could possibly go wrong? Come out and see us, dance, drink, sing and have your faces torn off.... ROCK! " - CJ Wildheart.

“This will be a bad ass tour. We’ve been talking about touring with The Wildhearts since the early 2000s. Finally it happens! If you don’t like loud guitars, great songs, amazing riffs and High energy Rock N’ Roll music... Well, just don’t buy a ticket.” - Dregen / Backyard Babies.

“CKY is beyond stoked to return to the UK with the legendary Backyard Babies and The Wildhearts! The rock and roll runs deep on this batch of shows. Don’t miss it!” - Jess Margera / CKY.

The Wildhearts / Backyard Babies tour dates:

January

23 - Tante Ju - Dresden, Germany

24 - Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany

2 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

26 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, Germany

28 - O2 Academy - Newcastle, England

29 - Limelight - Belfast, Ireland

30 - QMU - Glasgow, Scotland

31 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, England

February 2020

1 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, England

3 - Tramshed - Cardiff, Wales

4 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, England