THE WINERY DOGS, Members Of SLAYER, BUTCHER BABIES, LAMB OF GOD And More Perform At Ultimate Jam Night’s Ultimate NAMM Night 3; Video

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running community oriented show in residency at the Whisky A Go Go presented its third annual show at NAMM on Saturday January 18, at the Hilton Anaheim California Ballroom.

Called Ultimate NAMM Night to coincide with the convention, this year’s effort built upon a show voted as a “Top 3” NAMM Moment of 2019.

The show featured surprise guests The Winery Dogs who performed “Turned Around And Fell In Love”, as well as surprise guest Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer) who performed “Ace Of Spades” with Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir, Lizzy Borden, I Am Morbid), Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies, Calico Cooper (Beasto Blanco), Chuck Garric (Beasto Blanco/ Alice Cooper) and Art Cruz (Lamb of God).

Over 110 performers presented a show incorporating multiple genres of music including glam, Rock, Prog, and Metal to that continues to portray the mission of Ultimate Jam Night – bringing people together through live music.

Video footage can be seen below:

(Video above by Jessica Chase)

(Video above by Johnny Angel)

Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night is community-oriented event that features live unrehearsed performances by some of music’s greatest talent, charitable-giving, comedic interludes, walk-around characters, and other entertainers. It is presented each week free-of-charge at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California.