THE WINERY DOGS To Release Limited Edition Vinyl Of Dog Years: Live In Santiago & Beyond 2013-2016 As Part Of Record Store Day’s Black Friday

On Record Store Day’s Black Friday, November 24th, The Winery Dogs - Richie Kotzen (vocals, guitar), Billy Sheehan (bass), Mike Portnoy (drums) - will release a limited edition vinyl of their recently released Dog Years: Live In Santiago & Beyond 2013-2016 exclusively to independent record stores. It consists of three red and white marble colored vinyl albums, featuring the live audio from the concert as well as the Dog Years EP.

For participating stores, fans can go to Recordstoreday.com.

Originally released in both standard and deluxe editions August 4th on Loud & Proud Records, Dog Years: Live In Santiago & Beyond 2013-2016 is a collection of live concert footage, music videos, and an EP of previously unreleased studio tracks. A trailer can be seen on the label’s official YouTube page.

A standard two-disc edition of Dog Years: Live In Santiago & Beyond 2013-2016 includes one Blu-Ray disc of the 100-minute concert, eight music videos from the band’s two albums, and the Dog Years EP on CD. A special edition five-disc package consists of one Blu-Ray disc, one DVD of the live concert material and the eight music videos, the Dog Years EP on CD, as well as two CDs of the live concert audio.