THE WISE MAN’S FEAR Release Valley Of Kings Album; "Firefall" Music Video Streaming

Midwest fantasycore band, The Wise Man's Fear, have released their new album, Valley Of Kings, via Sharptone Records. A video for their latest single “Firefall” (ft. Sean Harmanis of Make Them Suffer) can be seen below. Get the new album here.

Melding worlds of fantasy and melodic metalcore, The Wise Man's Fear have created a unique style of music with crushing riffs, memorable hooks and choruses and legendary storytelling that began with their debut Castle In The Clouds and continued with their follow up Lost City. The final chapter of the story is unveiled with Valley Of Kings.

Commenting on the release of Valley Of Kings, The Wise Man's Fear states, “We are beyond excited to present our brand-new album Valley Of Kings, now available worldwide via Sharptone Records. The Codex trilogy is finally complete. Stream it now on any platform - we hope you enjoy the adventure.”