THE WIZARDS OF WINTER - 2018 Tour Dates Announced

A holiday rock event for the whole family, featuring former members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow, Ted Nugent Band, Blue Oyster Cult and more, The Wizards Of Winter perform a holiday rock opera titled "Tales Beneath A Northern Star".

The story is based around the music of their self titled CD, and their albums The Magic Of Winter and A Christmas Dream. WOW will bring their musical intensity, stage theatrics and holiday fun to venues across the nation again this year. This 12-member ensemble boasts soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, powerful percussion and stunning keyboard work, layered around a rich storyboard that evokes December’s past. Celebrate the season with The Wizards.

In 2018, The Wizards Of Winter will perform 22 shows in North America, beginning November 16th in Westbury, NY and wrapping up December 29th in Derry, NH. The complete routing is listed below in the official tour poster:

For further details, visit The Wizards Of Winter on Facebook.