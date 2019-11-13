THE WIZARDS OF WINTER - Holiday Rock Ensemble Kicks Off 2019 Holiday Tour Tonight

Holiday rock ensemble, The Wizards Of Winter, kick off their 2019 Holiday Tour tonight in Key West, FL. The tour will cross the country before wrapping up at the end of December.

Originally started 10 years ago as a means to contribute to a local New Jersey food pantry, The Wizards Of Winter quickly grew beyond their regional foundation, releasing recorded music and touring the country annually with their classical and progressive-influenced rock music woven throughout a theatrical holiday-themed show.

The Wizards Of Winter recently released their anxiously-awaited new album, The Christmas Dream. Featuring 10 new original songs, The Christmas Dream is a rocking holiday sleigh ride that crosses musical boundaries from prog metal to contemporary, appealing to a broad and diverse audience.

This year, fans can expect to be dazzled with music from The Christmas Dream, as well as many of their own original classics that audiences have grown to cherish throughout the years.

Tour dates:

November

13 - Key West, FL - Key West Theatre

14 - Melbourne, FL - Melbourne Auditorium

15 - Clearwater, FL - The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

16 - Stuart, FL - Lyric Theater

21 - Pueblo, CO - Pueblo Memorial Hall

22 - Alto, NM - Spencer Theatre

23 - Gilbert, AZ - Higley PAC

24 - Wickenburg, AZ - Del E. Webb PAC

29 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

30 - Asbury Park, NJ - Paramount Theatre

December

1 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

5 - Angola, IN - T. Furth PAC

6 - Pontiac, MI - Flagstar Strand Theatre

7 - Johnson Creek, WI - Gobbler Theatre

8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

12 - Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Wisconsin Rapids PAC

13 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino

14 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino

15 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Theatre

17 - Canton, OH - Canton Palace

19 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

20 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

21 - Roanoke Rapids, NC - Roanoke Rapids Theatre

22 - Bristol, TN at Paramount PAC

27 - Portland, ME - Aura

Lineup:

Scott Kelly - Founder, Keyboards

Sharon Kelly - Vocals/Flute

Fred Gorhau - Lead Guitar

Greg Smith - Bass

John O'Reilly - Drums

Steve Brown - Lead Guitar

Vincent Jiovino - Vocals

Karl Scully - Vocals

Alexis Smith - Vocals/Auxiliary Keys

Kornelia Rad - Violin/Vocals

Tony Gainer - Narrator

(Photos - Jeff Smith)