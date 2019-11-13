THE WIZARDS OF WINTER - Holiday Rock Ensemble Kicks Off 2019 Holiday Tour Tonight
Holiday rock ensemble, The Wizards Of Winter, kick off their 2019 Holiday Tour tonight in Key West, FL. The tour will cross the country before wrapping up at the end of December.
Originally started 10 years ago as a means to contribute to a local New Jersey food pantry, The Wizards Of Winter quickly grew beyond their regional foundation, releasing recorded music and touring the country annually with their classical and progressive-influenced rock music woven throughout a theatrical holiday-themed show.
The Wizards Of Winter recently released their anxiously-awaited new album, The Christmas Dream. Featuring 10 new original songs, The Christmas Dream is a rocking holiday sleigh ride that crosses musical boundaries from prog metal to contemporary, appealing to a broad and diverse audience.
This year, fans can expect to be dazzled with music from The Christmas Dream, as well as many of their own original classics that audiences have grown to cherish throughout the years.
Tour dates:
November
13 - Key West, FL - Key West Theatre
14 - Melbourne, FL - Melbourne Auditorium
15 - Clearwater, FL - The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
16 - Stuart, FL - Lyric Theater
21 - Pueblo, CO - Pueblo Memorial Hall
22 - Alto, NM - Spencer Theatre
23 - Gilbert, AZ - Higley PAC
24 - Wickenburg, AZ - Del E. Webb PAC
29 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre
30 - Asbury Park, NJ - Paramount Theatre
December
1 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC
5 - Angola, IN - T. Furth PAC
6 - Pontiac, MI - Flagstar Strand Theatre
7 - Johnson Creek, WI - Gobbler Theatre
8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
12 - Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Wisconsin Rapids PAC
13 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino
14 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino
15 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Theatre
17 - Canton, OH - Canton Palace
19 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
20 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak
21 - Roanoke Rapids, NC - Roanoke Rapids Theatre
22 - Bristol, TN at Paramount PAC
27 - Portland, ME - Aura
Lineup:
Scott Kelly - Founder, Keyboards
Sharon Kelly - Vocals/Flute
Fred Gorhau - Lead Guitar
Greg Smith - Bass
John O'Reilly - Drums
Steve Brown - Lead Guitar
Vincent Jiovino - Vocals
Karl Scully - Vocals
Alexis Smith - Vocals/Auxiliary Keys
Kornelia Rad - Violin/Vocals
Tony Gainer - Narrator
(Photos - Jeff Smith)