THE WIZARDS OF WINTER Off New Single “Handel’s Torch”

Holiday rock ensemble The Wizards Of Winter are giving fans a taste of the upcoming third album, The Christmas Dream, with the new track "Handel's Torch," available online now.

"It is often said that prog rock music is the classical music of our day," says founder and keyboardist Scott Kelly. "The band thought it would be fun to put a rock spin on one of the great classical tunes associated with Christmas. ‘Handel's Torch' is a nod to the Hallelujah Chorus. If you listen closely you will hear several other classic melodies woven through the piece as well. It is a blast to play and we think it rocks. We hope our fans think it rocks too."

The Christmas Dream contains ten new original songs and is a rocking holiday sleigh ride that crosses musical boundaries from prog metal to contemporary, appealing to a broad and diverse audience. The Christmas Dream is The Wizards Of Winter's strongest release thus far. Preorders for The Christmas Dream are available here.

The Wizards Of Winter - now in their tenth year - will kick off their annual holiday tour on November 13. The band's classical and progressive-influenced rock music is woven throughout a theatrical holiday-themed show, performed in an intimate setting.

The Wizards Of Winter feature former members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow, Blue Oyster Cult, Ted Nugent and The Irish Tenors and have added even more new talent to their ranks this year, including violinist and backup vocalist Kornelia Rad (Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra), lead vocalist and auxiliary keyboardist Alexis Smith, and last but not least, lead guitarist Steve Brown (Trixter, Def Leppard, Dennis DeYoung, Rock of Ages).

See below for a full listing of tour dates. Tickets for all currently confirmed dates are on sale now via individual venues.

November

14 - Melbourne, FL - Melbourne Auditorium

16 - Stuart, FL - Lyric Theater

21 - Pueblo, CO - Pueblo Memorial Hall

22 - Alto, NM - Spencer Theatre

23 - Gilbert, AZ - Higley PAC

24 - Wickenberg, AZ - Del E. Webb PAC

29 - Patchogue, Long Island, NY - Patchogue Theatre

30 - Asbury Park, NJ - Paramount Theatre

December

1 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

5 - Angola, IN - T. Furth PAC

6 - Pontiac, MI - Flagstar Strand Theatre

7 - Johnson Creek, WI - Gobbler Theatre

8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

12 - Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Wisconsin Rapids PAC

13 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino

14 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino

15 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Theatre

17 - Canton, OH - Canton Palace

19 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

20 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

21 - Roanoke Rapids, NC - Roanoke Rapids Theatre

The Wizards Of Winter founder and keyboardist Scott Kelly says, "This year's The Wizards Of Winter tour will mark the band's 10th anniversary and will be our biggest production to date. This fact, coupled with the addition of talented new members, means the show is going to be over the top! We can't wait to bring it to new and old fans alike nationwide."

The Wizards Of Winter are pleased to be working with new agent Bob Kinkead, CEO of The Kinkead Entertainment Agency. Kinkead says, "Having The Wizards Of Winter on our roster is very exciting for me and my team. With the show being presented in an intimate theatre setting, I am thrilled for audiences all over the USA to experience a magical holiday rock opera that they will never forget."

Lineup:

Scott Kelly - Founder, Keyboards

Sharon Kelly - Vocals/Flute

Fred Gorhau - Lead Guitar

Greg Smith - Bass

John O'Reilly - Drums

Steve Brown - Lead Guitar

Vincent Jiovino - Vocals

Karl Scully - Vocals

Alexis Smith - Vocals/Auxiliary Keys

Kornelia Rad - Violin/Vocals

Tony Gainer - Narrator

(Photos - Jeff Smith)