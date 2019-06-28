THE WIZARDS OF WINTER To Celebrate 10th Anniversary With 2019 Holiday Season Tour; The Christmas Dream Album Coming This Fall

Holiday rock ensemble The Wizards Of Winter - featuring former members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow, Blue Öyster Cult, Ted Nugent and The Irish Tenors - are celebrating their 10th year of enchanting audiences across North America in 2019. The ensemble will head back out on the road beginning November 14 in Melbourne, FL. The tour will visit cities and towns across North America, and more dates are scheduled to be confirmed soon.

The Wizards Of Winter perform classical and progressive-influenced rock music woven throughout a theatrical holiday-themed show, performed in an intimate setting. On this tour, The Wizards Of Winter will dazzle concertgoers with new original music from their upcoming full-length album, The Christmas Dream - scheduled to be released this coming fall. The Wizards Of Winter are currently in the studio putting final touches on The Christmas Dream, their strongest release thus far, and with its diverse musical flavours, will have the broadest musical appeal. The Wizards Of Winter will also perform many of their own original classics that audiences have grown to cherish throughout the years.

See below for a full listing of tour dates. Tickets for all currently confirmed dates are on sale now via individual venues.

November

14 - Melbourne, FL - Melbourne Auditorium

16 - Stuart, FL - Lyric Theater

21 - Pueblo, CO - Pueblo Memorial Hall

22 - Alto, NM - Spencer Theatre

23 - Gilbert, AZ - Higley PAC

24 - Wickenberg, AZ - Del E. Webb PAC

29 - Patchogue, Long Island, NY - Patchogue Theatre

30 - Asbury Park, NJ - Paramount Theatre

December

1 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

5 - Angola, IN - T. Furth PAC

6 - Pontiac, MI - Flagstar Strand Theatre

7 - Johnson Creek, WI - Gobbler Theatre

8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

12 - Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Wisconsin Rapids PAC

13 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino

14 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino

15 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Theatre

17 - Canton, OH - Canton Palace

19 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

20 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

21 - Roanoke Rapids, NC - Roanoke Rapids Theatre

The Wizards Of Winter have added even more new talent to their ranks this year, including violinist and backup vocalist Kornelia Rad, lead vocalist and auxiliary keyboardist Alexis Smith, and last but not least, lead guitarist Steve Brown.

Aside from being a founding member of hard rock icons Trixter, lead guitarist Steve Brown has performed with Dennis DeYoung (formerly of Styx), Joe Lynn Turner (formerly of Rainbow, Deep Purple, Yngwie Malmsteen), and on Broadway in the hit musical "Rock Of Ages". In 2013, and again in 2018, Steve was invited to be the vicarial guitarist for the legendary Def Leppard. Lead vocalist and auxiliary keyboardist Alexis Smith has performed as a lead vocalist on Holland America cruises, in several Off Broadway and additional theatre productions, and performed a one-woman show at the Davenport Theater. Award-winning violinist and backup vocalist Kornelia Rad has toured worldwide with Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra, has worked with many accomplished European composers, and has been performing since childhood.

The Wizards Of Winter founder and keyboardist Scott Kelly says, "This year's The Wizards Of Winter tour will mark the band's 10th anniversary and will be our biggest production to date. This fact, coupled with the addition of talented new members, means the show is going to be over the top! We can't wait to bring it to new and old fans alike nationwide."

The Wizards Of Winter are pleased to be working with new agent Bob Kinkead, CEO of The Kinkead Entertainment Agency. Kinkead says, "Having The Wizards Of Winter on our roster is very exciting for me and my team. With the show being presented in an intimate theatre setting, I am thrilled for audiences all over the USA to experience a magical holiday rock opera that they will never forget."

Lineup:

Scott Kelly - Founder, Keyboards

Sharon Kelly - Vocals/Flute

Fred Gorhau - Lead Guitar

Greg Smith - Bass

John O'Reilly - Drums

Steve Brown - Lead Guitar

Vincent Jiovino - Vocals

Karl Scully - Vocals

Alexis Smith - Vocals/Auxiliary Keys

Kornelia Rad - Violin/Vocals

Tony Gainer - Narrator

(Photos - Jeff Smith)