THEATRE OF TRAGEDY - 25th Anniversary Vinyl LP Edition Of Debut Album Featuring Bonus Material Available For Pre-Order Starting Friday
October 14, 2020, 27 minutes ago
At the beginning of July, BraveWords confirmed that Norwegian doom / goth metal pioneers Theatre Of Tragedy, who called it quits in 2010 and played their final show on October 2nd of that year, are gearing up to release a special 25th anniversary vinyl edition of the band's self-titled debut. They have checked in with the following update:
"The pre-order for the 25th anniversary deluxe 2LP edition of the Theatre of Tragedy self-titled debut album will go live on Friday, October 16th at
CosmicKeyCreations."
Tracklist (original release)
"A Hamlet For A Slothful Vassal"
"Cheerful Dirge"
"To These Words I Beheld No Tongue"
"Hollow-Heartèd, Heart-Departèd"
"...A Distance There Is..."
"Sweet Art Thou"
"Mïre"
"Dying - I Only Feel Apathy"
"Monotonë"
Line-up:
Raymond I. Rohonyi - vocals, lyrics
Liv Kristine - vocals
Pål Bjåstad - guitar
Tommy Lindal - guitar
Eirik T. Saltrø - bass guitar
Lorentz Aspen - keyboards
Hein Frode Hansen - drums
The album was engineered by Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, Nightingale) at Unisound Studios.