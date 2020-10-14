THEATRE OF TRAGEDY - 25th Anniversary Vinyl LP Edition Of Debut Album Featuring Bonus Material Available For Pre-Order Starting Friday

At the beginning of July, BraveWords confirmed that Norwegian doom / goth metal pioneers Theatre Of Tragedy, who called it quits in 2010 and played their final show on October 2nd of that year, are gearing up to release a special 25th anniversary vinyl edition of the band's self-titled debut. They have checked in with the following update:

"The pre-order for the 25th anniversary deluxe 2LP edition of the Theatre of Tragedy self-titled debut album will go live on Friday, October 16th at

CosmicKeyCreations."

Tracklist (original release)

"A Hamlet For A Slothful Vassal"

"Cheerful Dirge"

"To These Words I Beheld No Tongue"

"Hollow-Heartèd, Heart-Departèd"

"...A Distance There Is..."

"Sweet Art Thou"

"Mïre"

"Dying - I Only Feel Apathy"

"Monotonë"

Line-up:

Raymond I. Rohonyi - vocals, lyrics

Liv Kristine - vocals

Pål Bjåstad - guitar

Tommy Lindal - guitar

Eirik T. Saltrø - bass guitar

Lorentz Aspen - keyboards

Hein Frode Hansen - drums

The album was engineered by Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, Nightingale) at Unisound Studios.