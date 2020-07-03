THEATRE OF TRAGEDY - 25th Anniversary Vinyl LP Edition Of Debut Album In The Works

Norwegian doom / goth metal pioneers Theatre Of Tragedy, who called it quits in 2010 and played their final show on October 2nd of that year, have announced that a special 25th anniversary vinyl edition of the band's self-titled debut is currently in the works. Details are forthcoming, but BraveWords can confirm that the package will feature bonus material and exclusive liner notes penned by our very own Carl Begai in cooperation with members of the original ToT line-up. More information will be revealed soon.

Tracklist (original release)

"A Hamlet For A Slothful Vassal"

"Cheerful Dirge"

"To These Words I Beheld No Tongue"

"Hollow-Heartèd, Heart-Departèd"

"...A Distance There Is..."

"Sweet Art Thou"

"Mïre"

"Dying - I Only Feel Apathy"

"Monotonë"

Line-up:

Raymond I. Rohonyi - vocals, lyrics

Liv Kristine - vocals

Pål Bjåstad - guitar

Tommy Lindal - guitar

Eirik T. Saltrø - bass guitar

Lorentz Aspen - keyboards

Hein Frode Hansen - drums

The album was engineered by Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, Nightingale) at Unisound Studios.