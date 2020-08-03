THEATRE OF TRAGEDY - Northeast Steel Industry Media To Release 25th Anniversary Vinyl LP Edition Of Debut Album In Asia

At the beginning of July, BraveWords confirmed that Norwegian doom / goth metal pioneers Theatre Of Tragedy, who called it quits in 2010 and played their final show on October 2nd of that year, are gearing up to release a special 25th anniversary vinyl edition of the band's self-titled debut. The band has checked in with the following update:

"Theatre of Tragedy is proud to announce the their cooperation with Northeast Steel Industry Media for the release of a deluxe 25th anniversary edition of their debut album in Asia. There will be different liner notes (Dan Swanö, Carl Begai, and Erlend Sørbø), old never before seen photos and flyers, unreleased demo songs, and rare and unpublished lyrics. This will be the ultimate version of the debut album. Release info will follow shortly."

Check out the Northeast Steel Indsutry Media online store here and watch for updates.

Tracklist (original release)

"A Hamlet For A Slothful Vassal"

"Cheerful Dirge"

"To These Words I Beheld No Tongue"

"Hollow-Heartèd, Heart-Departèd"

"...A Distance There Is..."

"Sweet Art Thou"

"Mïre"

"Dying - I Only Feel Apathy"

"Monotonë"

Line-up:

Raymond I. Rohonyi - vocals, lyrics

Liv Kristine - vocals

Pål Bjåstad - guitar

Tommy Lindal - guitar

Eirik T. Saltrø - bass guitar

Lorentz Aspen - keyboards

Hein Frode Hansen - drums

The album was engineered by Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, Nightingale) at Unisound Studios.