THEATRE OF TRAGEDY - Remastered Assembly Album To Be Released In Digipak And Vinyl LP Formats This May

Norwegian doom metal pioneers Theatre Of Tragedy, who called it quits in 2010, released a remastered version of their 2002 album, Assembly, via Spotify in July 2019. According to an update, AFM records will release the remastered version is digipak and vinyl LP formats on May 29th. Pre-order will be launched soon.

Check the album out via Spotify here. The tracklist is as follows:

"Automatic Lover"

"Universal Race"

"Episode"

"Play"

"Superdrive"

"You Keep Me Hangin' On" (bonus track)

"Let You Down"

"Starlit"

"Envision"

"Flickerlight"

"Liquid Man"

"Motion"