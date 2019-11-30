THEATRE OF TRAGEDY - Remastered Musique Album Now Available Via Spotify Featuring French Bonus Track

Theatre of Tragedy have checked in with a new update:

"Musique is finally available on Spotify and other streaming services again. Remastered with a French bonus surprise. Expect a special physical release next year."

The album is now streaming via Spotify here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Machine"

"City of Light"

"Fragment"

"Musique"

"Commute"

"Radio"

"Image"

"Crash/Concrete"

"Retrospect"

"Reverie"

"Space Age"

"Image" (French version bonus track)

Theatre of Tragedy's 1997 EP, A Rose For The Dead will be released on January 24th, 2020 in gatefold, black / galaxy heavy vinyl with inner sleeve. Completely remastered by Dan Swanö with A Rose For The Dead demo from 1996 as a bonus track. It is now available for pre-orders here.

Drummer Hein Frode Hansen comments: "Theatre of Tragedy is really happy that A Rose For The Dead will finally be released on vinyl for the first time. We have searched our archives and found a rare bonus track exclusive for this release - a demo version of the title track recorded by the band themselves in a youth club back in March 1996. We have also found some rare photos from this time period from our personal collections to be included in the inner sleeve. This will be the ultimate edition of this mini-album! Theatre of Tragedy is really looking forward to the collaboration with Ordo MCM on these vinyl reissues."

The tracklist is as follows:

"A Rose For The Dead"

"Der Spiegel"

"As The Shadows Dance"

"And When He Falleth" (remix)

"Black As The Devil Painteth" (remix)

"Decades" (bonus track)

"A Rose For The Dead" (demo version 1996)