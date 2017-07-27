THEATRES DES VAMPIRES Announce New Guitarist, FLAVIO GIANELLO

Italian vampiric metal band Theatres Des Vampires "want to officially welcome our new guitar player Flavio Gianello to the team! We are really thrilled about the strong and confident feeling between us. Flavio is a great, badass guitarist! We also want to take the opportunity to thank Giorgio Ferrante for the great days we spent together. It was awesome to share the stage with him. Stay tuned for more shows and tour announcements."



Just recently Theatres Des Vampires released the video for their new single "Resurrection Mary", taken from the band’s latest album Candyland, out now on Scarlet Records. The video was directed by Patrizia Cogliati of Musicphoto.

This is how singer Sonya Scarlet describes the video: "“Resurrection Mary” has been inspired by a real ghost. Since the 1930s, several men have reported picking up a young lady while driving in the Chicago area. She is dressed in a white party dress and dancing shoes. When the driver gets close to the Resurrection Cemetery, the young woman asks to be let out, whereupon she disappears into the cemetery. With this video we wanted to give our own interpretation of the Resurrection Mary story."

Tracklisting:

“Resurrection Mary”

“Delusional Denial”

“Parasomnia”

“Candyland”

“Your Ragdoll”

“Pierrot Lunaire”

“Photographic”

“Opium Shades”

“Seventh Room” (featuring Fernando Ribeiro)

“Autumn Leaves”