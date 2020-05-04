THEM BLOODY KIDS Release New Video "Freedom Of Peace"; Single Available For Free Download

UK-based rock / metal trio Them Bloody Kids have released an official video for their new single, "Freedom Of Peace". Check it out below.

The single is available for free download at this location. A full length album is due later this year.

In 2019, Them Bloody Kids released their debut EP, The Angel.

Tracklist:

"The Angel"

"Light On Upstairs"

"Into The Night"

"Justified Lies"

"System Corrupted"

For information on Them Bloody Kids go to this location.