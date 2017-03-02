THEM Featuring SYMPHONY X, SUFFOCATION Members Announce Tour Dates, Festival Appearances

International metal project, Them, will embark on a first tour in 2017. The band's lineup consists of stellar musicians from around the globe: Mike LePond / bass (Symphony X), Kevin Talley / drums (Suffocation), Markus Ullrich / guitars (Lanfear, Septagon), Markus Johansson / guitars (Sylencer), Richie Seibel / keyboards (Lanfear) and Troy Norr "KK Fossor" / vocals (Coldsteel).

Their debut concept album, Sweet Hollow, was released in September 2016 via Empire Records. A lyric video for the song "Dead Of Night" can be found below.

Them was originally formed in 2008 by vocalist Troy Norr as a King Diamond tribute band, performing for three and a half years with over 20 shows including performances with Mike Wead and Hal Patino from King Diamond. After returning from several other projects, Troy started to create a concept idea in 2014 and moulded a story, band, album and show around it. The result, Sweet Hollow, offers top-notch heavy metal and chronicles the bizarre journey of a man caught between unfortunate circumstance and unspeakable evil.

Tour dates:

May
12 - Live Music Hall - Mörlenbach-Weiher, Germany
13 - MTS - Oldenburg, Germany
18 - Bambi Galore - Hamburg, Germany
19 - Heavy Agger Festival - Agger
20 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany
21 - Little Devil - Tilburg, Netherlands
24 - Club RCA - Lisbon, Portugal
25 - Sala Gruta 77 - Madrid, Spain
26 - Sala Paberse Matao - Valencia, Spain
27 - C. C. Valdefierro - Zaragoza, Spain
28 - Salamandra 2 - Barcelona, Spain

September
29 - Night of the Banging Heads V - Frankenthal, Germany
30 - Harder Than Steel Festival - Dittigheim, Germany

October
1 - De verlichte Geest - Roeselare, Belgium
20 -  Mountains Of Madness - Innsbruck, Austria

