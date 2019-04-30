THEM Release New Single / Video "As The Sage Burns"

The German-American power / thrash metal band Them release their new single together with an epic video for the song "As The Sage Burns" today. The song is taken from their latest studio album, Manor Of The Se7en Gables.

Singer KK Fossor says about the song: "After the raven brings horrific news of Peter Thompson's imminent arrival, Sarah, the scullery maid, assembles the coven from the manor in order to perform a cleansing of KK's body and expel the evil spirit known as the Crimson Corpse."

Manor Of The Se7en Gables was released through SPV/Steamhammer in October 2018.

Them live 2019:

May

2 -Stockholm, Sweden - Pub Anchor

3 - Trollhättan, Sweden - Backstage Rock Bar

4 - Motala, Sweden - Bomber Bar

7 - Bad Friedrichshall, Germany - Lemmy's

8 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

9 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

12 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

June

6 - Zaragoza, Spain - C.C. Delicias

7 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

8 - Madrid, Spain - We Rock

9 - Valencia, Spain - Paberse Club

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razz 3