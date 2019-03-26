THEM To Release "Back In The Garden Where Death Sleeps" 7" Single In June

German/American power/thrash metal band, Them, will release a 7" vinyl single for the new song, "Back In The Garden Where Death Sleeps", on June 7t via Steamhammer/SPV.

Singer KK Fossor says about the song: "As Peter Thompson and his men storm into the Manor, Remsen quickly escapes through the basement's secret stairwell shown to him by Sarah the scullery maid. Remsen's quest to fulfil the second part of his master's plan now begins. It includes him returning...to Sweet Hollow?"

"Back In The Garden Where Death Sleeps" is a limited edition 7" vinyl (also available digitally) which includes the title track as well as the cover of the Goblin classic from the 1985 Dario Argento movie titled Phenomena.

It will be released officially on June 7, but will be available before that at the merchandise booths at the following live shows:

May

2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Pub Anchor

3 - Trollhättan, Sweden - Backstage Rock Bar

4 - Motala, Sweden - Bomber Bar

7 - Bad Friedrichshall, Germany - Lemmy's

08 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

09 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

11 - Berlin, Germany - Werk 9

12 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

June

6 - Zaragoza, Spain - C.C. Delicias

7 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

8 - Madrid, Spain - We Rock

9 - Valencia, Spain - Paberse Club

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razz 3