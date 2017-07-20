THEN COMES SILENCE - Blood Album Video Trailer #3 Posted
July 20, 2017, an hour ago
Swedish post punk/dark wave masters, Then Comes Silence, have released a third video trailer for their upcoming, fourth full-length studio album, Blood, which will be released on October 20th worldwide via Nuclear Blast. Watch below.
Blood tracklisting:
“The Dead Cry For No One”
“Flashing Pangs Of Love”
“Strange Kicks”
“My Bones”
“In Leash”
“Choose Your Poison”
“Good Friday”
“The Rest Will Follow”
“Magnetic”
“Warm Like Blood”
“Mercury”
“Into Death Alone” (limited first edition bonus track)
Trailer #1:
Trailer #2:
Trailer #3:
"The Dead Cry For No One" video:
Lineup:
Alex Svenson - vox, bass, synth
Seth Kapadia - guitars
Jens Karnstedt - guitars
Jonas Fransson - drums
(Photo - Per Kristiansen)