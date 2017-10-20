THEN COMES SILENCE Premier “Warm Like Blood” Music Video

October 20, 2017, 5 minutes ago

Swedish post punk/dark wave masters, Then Comes Silence, have released a video for “Warm Like Blood” a track from their fourth full-length studio album, Blood, available worldwide via Nuclear Blast. Watch below.

Blood tracklisting:

“The Dead Cry For No One”
“Flashing Pangs Of Love”
“Strange Kicks”
“My Bones”
“In Leash”
“Choose Your Poison”
“Good Friday”
“The Rest Will Follow”
“Magnetic”
“Warm Like Blood”
“Mercury”
“Into Death Alone” (limited first edition bonus track)

“Warm Like Blood” video:

“Good Friday” live video:

“Strange Kicks” lyric video:

"The Dead Cry For No One" video:

Lineup:

Alex Svenson - vox, bass, synth
Seth Kapadia - guitars
Jens Karnstedt - guitars
Jonas Fransson - drums

