THEN COMES SILENCE Release Video Trailer #6 For Upcoming Blood Album

Swedish post punk/dark wave masters, Then Comes Silence, have released a sixth video trailer for their upcoming, fourth full-length studio album, Blood, which will be released on October 20th worldwide via Nuclear Blast. Watch six trailers below.

Blood tracklisting:

“The Dead Cry For No One”

“Flashing Pangs Of Love”

“Strange Kicks”

“My Bones”

“In Leash”

“Choose Your Poison”

“Good Friday”

“The Rest Will Follow”

“Magnetic”

“Warm Like Blood”

“Mercury”

“Into Death Alone” (limited first edition bonus track)

Track-by-track Pt. 1:

“Good Friday” live video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

Trailer #4:

Trailer #5:

Trailer #6:

“Strange Kicks” lyric video:

"The Dead Cry For No One" video:

Lineup:

Alex Svenson - vox, bass, synth

Seth Kapadia - guitars

Jens Karnstedt - guitars

Jonas Fransson - drums

(Photo - Per Kristiansen)