THENIGHTTIMEPROJECT Featuring Former KATATONIA Guitarist FREDRIK NORRMAN - "Embers" Single Streaming

Swedish collective Thenighttimeproject - founded by current and former members of Katatonia, October Tide, and Letters From The Colony - have released the first single from their impending second LP, Pale Season, due out through Debemur Morti Productions on June 28th. Check out "Embers" below:







Melancholic progressive rock quartet Thenighttimeproject is comprised of Fredrik and Mattias Norrman, (guitars and bass, respectively), who spent fifteen years in Katatonia, and are now also active in October Tide, as well as guitarist/vocalist Alexander Backlund and drummer Jonas Sköld, who both also currently hold rank in Letters From The Colony.

The album title, Pale Season - despite what some might think - does not refer to the eight months where the weather in Sweden is a signature grey. Instead, it refers to those less-colorful patches of memory - years that fly by without anything spectacular happening, which pale in comparison to the vividness of one's childhood or the early days of romance. This, in other words, is an album for all those moments lost in between the extremes of the emotional spectrum. Elements of Porcupine Tree, Opeth, Anathema, Katatonia, and A Perfect Circle combine to create a record that is sublime in every way. A paean to melancholia, Pale Season is also not without its moments of physical and emotional heft and will launch Thenighttimeproject on to the international stage.

Guitarist Fredrik Norrman comments, "I'm very pleased to finally be able to give some info over what we've been doing the past year. This is easily one of the best albums I've ever been part of. Very proud of what we've managed to achieve."

Pale Season was recorded at Valley Sound Studio/Nailvillage, mixed by Alexander Backlund at Nailvillage, mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, and completed with cover art by Denis Forkas and design by Kadriel Betsen.

Debemur Morti Productions will release Thenighttimeproject's Pale Season on CD, LP, and all digital platforms on June 28th. Stand by for audio previews, preorders, and much more to be issued in the weeks ahead.

Tracklisting:

“Hound”

“Rotting Eden”

“Binary”

“Final Light”

“Embers”

“Pale Season”

“Anti Meridian”

“Signals In The Sky”

“Meridian”

“Anti Meridian” video:

Thenighttimeproject:

Alexander Backlund - guitars, vocals

Fredrik Norrman - guitars

Mattias Norrman - bass

Jonas Sköld - drums