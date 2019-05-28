THENIGHTTIMEPROJECT Featuring Former KATATONIA Guitarist FREDRIK NORRMAN Premier "Final Light" Music Video

Swedish collective Thenighttimeproject - founded by current and former members of Katatonia, October Tide, and Letters From The Colony - have released a video for "Final Light", a track from their impending second album, Pale Season, out through Debemur Morti Productions on June 28.

With the debut of the video for "Final Light," which was directed by Dronicon Films, Alexander Backlund notes, "'Final Light' is about the relativity of time. It can feel as if life is slowing down while time is speeding up, or vice versa. We all get caught in the clasp of stagnation sometimes, and it's important to recognize and act upon it. Time is a finite resource. I really enjoy the instrumentation as it captures elements I like from the '70s, '80s, and '90s. You got the roaring organs, the big hair-metal guitars in the middle 8 section together with a grunge-like heaviness and aggression."

Of the new video itself, Backlund offers, "Dronicon Films did an amazing job on the video as well. It's a different angle, but visually it just works so well together with the overall texture and ambience of the song. At times it kind of looks like the cover art for the album, Dirt, by Alice in Chains, but with an Argentinian viking shaman."

Melancholic progressive rock quartet Thenighttimeproject is comprised of Fredrik and Mattias Norrman, (guitars and bass, respectively), who spent fifteen years in Katatonia, and are now also active in October Tide, as well as guitarist/vocalist Alexander Backlund and drummer Jonas Sköld, who both also currently hold rank in Letters From The Colony.

The album title, Pale Season - despite what some might think - does not refer to the eight months where the weather in Sweden is a signature grey. Instead, it refers to those less-colorful patches of memory - years that fly by without anything spectacular happening, which pale in comparison to the vividness of one's childhood or the early days of romance. This, in other words, is an album for all those moments lost in between the extremes of the emotional spectrum. Elements of Porcupine Tree, Opeth, Anathema, Katatonia, and A Perfect Circle combine to create a record that is sublime in every way. A paean to melancholia, Pale Season is also not without its moments of physical and emotional heft and will launch Thenighttimeproject on to the international stage.

Guitarist Fredrik Norrman comments, "I'm very pleased to finally be able to give some info over what we've been doing the past year. This is easily one of the best albums I've ever been part of. Very proud of what we've managed to achieve."

Pale Season was recorded at Valley Sound Studio/Nailvillage, mixed by Alexander Backlund at Nailvillage, mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, and completed with cover art by Denis Forkas and design by Kadriel Betsen.

Debemur Morti Productions will release Thenighttimeproject's Pale Season on CD, LP, and all digital platforms on June 28th. Pre-order the album in North America and Europe. Order digitally here.

Tracklisting:

“Hound”

“Rotting Eden”

“Binary”

“Final Light”

“Embers”

“Pale Season”

“Anti Meridian”

“Signals In The Sky”

“Meridian”

"Embers":

“Anti Meridian” video:

Thenighttimeproject:

Alexander Backlund - guitars, vocals

Fredrik Norrman - guitars

Mattias Norrman - bass

Jonas Sköld - drums