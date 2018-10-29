THENIGHTTIMEPROJECT Featuring Former KATATONIA Guitarist FREDRIK NORRMAN Sign With Debemur Morti Productions; New Album Due In 2019

October 29, 2018, an hour ago

Avesta, Sweden’s Thenighttimeproject, featuring former Katatonia guitarist Fredrik "North" Norrman, have inked a deal with Debemur Morti Productions.

Not straying far from his most notable roots, Thenighttimeproject finds Fredrik Norrman walking a pleasantly nostalgic road for those familiar with his work in Katatonia.

After a self-titled debut album (2016, Aftermath Music) and the "Anti Meridian" single (2017), the quartet are now working on a new album to be released under the Debemur Morti Productions banner in 2019.

The current lineup is:

Alexander Backlund – Guitars/vocals
Fredrik Norrman - Guitars
Mattias Norrman - Bass
Jonas Sköld - Drums.

A few notable guests will feature on the new album. Complete details to follow. In the meanwhile, dive into the "Anti Meridian" below:



