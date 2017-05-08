THEOCRACY Announce “Ghost Ship” YouTube Contest

Athens, Georgia-based melodic metal band Theocracy and their label, Ulterium Records, have just announced the "Ghost Ship" YouTube contest.

Record a video of yourself playing or singing the Theocracy track "Ghost Ship" and upload it to YouTube. Send a link to the video to contest@ulterium-records.com to be included in the contest.

The contest will be open until June 20th, and then Theocracy and Ulterium Records will decide two winners: the best performance as well as the most creative submission. Below you can see the prizes for the winners:

#1 Winner (the best performance)

- Ghost Ship CD [signed]

- Ghost Ship 2LP vinyl edition with black discs [signed]

- a Theocracy t-shirt of your choice

- contest video posted at the official Theocracy website and Facebook page

#2 Winner (the most creative performance/video)

- Ghost Ship CD [signed]

- a Theocracy t-shirt of your choice

- contest video posted at the official Theocracy Facebook page

Visit this link for more info about the contest and for files.

Ulterium Records has announced the release of a limited red transparent vinyl 2LP edition of the classic Theocracy album, As The World Bleeds. The edition is strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide and the release date is set for June 30th.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“I Am”

“The Master Storyteller”

Side B

“Nailed”

“Hide In The Fairytale”

“The Gift Of Music”

Side C

“30 Pieces Of Silver”

“Drown”

“Altar To The Unknown God”

Side D

“Light Of The World”

“As The World Bleeds”

Theocracy live dates are listed below:

May

27 - Murray Hill Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

June

24 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

July

28 - BFE Rock Club - Houston, TX

29 - O’Rileys - Dallas, TX

November

11 - The Maywood - Raleigh, NC