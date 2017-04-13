THEOCRACY Debut “Easter” Lyric Video; New Live Dates Announced

Athens, Georgia-based melodic metal band, Theocracy, have released a lyric video for “Easter”, a track from their new album, Ghost Ship, available via Ulterium Records on CD, 2LP and digital. The 2LP edition is strictly limited to 1,001 copies worldwide. 750 copies comes with black vinyl discs and 251 copies comes with white vinyl discs. Find the new video below.

Ghost Ship tracklisting:

“Paper Tiger”

“Ghost Ship”

“The Wonder Of It All”

“Wishing Well”

“Around The World And Back”

“Stir The Embers”

“A Call To Arms”

“Currency In A Bankrupt World”

“Castaway”

“Easter”

“Easter” lyric video:

"Ghost Ship" video:

“Wishing Well” lyric video:



Theocracy live dates are listed below:

May

27 - Murray Hill Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

June

24 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

July

28 - BFE Rock Club - Houston, TX

29 - O’Rileys - Dallas, TX

November

11 - The Maywood - Raleigh, NC