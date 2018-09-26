THEOCRACY - Mirror Of Souls Vinyl Edition Announced

Ulterium Records have announced the release of a limited vinyl edition of the classic Theocracy album Mirror of Souls. The vinyl edition is strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide (350 copies with black discs and 150 copies with transparent discs) and the release date is set to November 23rd.

Matt Smith comments on the release: "I can't believe it has been 10 years since the release of Mirror of Souls! I remember wondering if anyone would still care, since it had been so long since our first album...but thankfully, you guys did. It was a time of rapid-fire changes: adding band members, learning new recording techniques, and wondering if this crazy idea I had for a 23-minute song would actually work on record like it did in my head. Thank you for giving the album the life it has to this day, and for making those songs enduring standards that we still play at almost every Theocracy show. Cheers, and we hope you enjoy this vinyl release!"





Tracklisting:

Side A

“A Tower Of Ashes”

‘On Eagles' Wings”

“Laying The Demon To Rest”

Side B

“Bethlehem”

“Absolution Day”

Side C

“The Writing In The Sand”

“Martyr”

Side D

“Mirror Of Souls”