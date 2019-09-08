THEOCRACY Pay Tribute To ANGRA Vocalist ANDRÉ MATOS At ProgPower USA XX; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Set Posted

Theocracy performed at ProgPower USA XX. During their set, the band covered Angra's "Time" in honour of vocalist André Matos, who passed away on June 8th after suffereing a heart attack at the age of 47. Fan-filmed video of the band's entire set is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"A Tower Of Ashes"

"Paper Tiger"

"Ghost Ship"

"The Master Storyteller"

"The Gift of Music"

"Absolution Day"

"Laying the Demon to Rest"

"Time" (Angra cover)

"I Am"

Ulterium Records released of a limited vinyl edition of the classic Theocracy album Mirror of Souls in 2018. The vinyl edition is strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide (350 copies with black discs and 150 copies with transparent discs).

Matt Smith commented on the release: "I can't believe it has been 10 years since the release of Mirror of Souls! I remember wondering if anyone would still care, since it had been so long since our first album...but thankfully, you guys did. It was a time of rapid-fire changes: adding band members, learning new recording techniques, and wondering if this crazy idea I had for a 23-minute song would actually work on record like it did in my head. Thank you for giving the album the life it has to this day, and for making those songs enduring standards that we still play at almost every Theocracy show. Cheers, and we hope you enjoy this vinyl release!"

Tracklisting:

Side A

“A Tower Of Ashes”

‘On Eagles' Wings”

“Laying The Demon To Rest”

Side B

“Bethlehem”

“Absolution Day”

Side C

“The Writing In The Sand”

“Martyr”

Side D

“Mirror Of Souls”