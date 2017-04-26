THEOCRACY To Release Red Transparent Vinyl Edition Of As The World Bleeds Album

Ulterium Records has announced the release of a limited red transparent vinyl 2LP edition of the classic Theocracy album, As The World Bleeds. The edition is strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide and the release date is set for June 30th.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“I Am”

“The Master Storyteller”

Side B

“Nailed”

“Hide In The Fairytale”

“The Gift Of Music”

Side C

“30 Pieces Of Silver”

“Drown”

“Altar To The Unknown God”

Side D

“Light Of The World”

“As The World Bleeds”

Theocracy live dates are listed below:

May

27 - Murray Hill Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

June

24 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

July

28 - BFE Rock Club - Houston, TX

29 - O’Rileys - Dallas, TX

November

11 - The Maywood - Raleigh, NC