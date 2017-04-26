THEOCRACY To Release Red Transparent Vinyl Edition Of As The World Bleeds Album
April 26, 2017, 15 minutes ago
Ulterium Records has announced the release of a limited red transparent vinyl 2LP edition of the classic Theocracy album, As The World Bleeds. The edition is strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide and the release date is set for June 30th.
Tracklisting:
Side A
“I Am”
“The Master Storyteller”
Side B
“Nailed”
“Hide In The Fairytale”
“The Gift Of Music”
Side C
“30 Pieces Of Silver”
“Drown”
“Altar To The Unknown God”
Side D
“Light Of The World”
“As The World Bleeds”
Theocracy live dates are listed below:
May
27 - Murray Hill Theatre - Jacksonville, FL
June
24 - Reggies - Chicago, IL
July
28 - BFE Rock Club - Houston, TX
29 - O’Rileys - Dallas, TX
November
11 - The Maywood - Raleigh, NC