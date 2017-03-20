THERAPY? Live At Wacken Open Air 2016; Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Northern Ireland’s Therapy? performed at the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany for the very first time in 2016, when they set foot upon the stage inside Bullhead City Circus. Video footage of the band’s full performance is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Knives”

“Die Laughing”

“Stories”

“Deathstimate”

“Isolation”

“Still Hurts”

“Stop It You're Killing Me”

“Teethgrinder”

“Potato Junkie”

“Screamager”

“Nowhere”

“Unbeliever”