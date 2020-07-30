THERAPY? - Official Biography Due In September

"Our first ‘official biography’ is due out September 22nd via the good people at Jawbone Press and has been written by renowned rock writer Simon Young," states Irish rock band Therapy?.

"Simon has been a friend of the band for many years and it was a very enjoyable and at times rigorous process working with him. He interviewed us multiple times, leaving no stone unturned so we’re all delighted how comprehensive this ‘oral history’ of the band is - he managed to unearth info/memories we’d all forgotten! There’s also a 24-page photo spread with some never before seen images in there as well."

"So if you fancy a copy we have exclusive (not available anywhere else!) SIGNED copies for pre-order up now at our website."

"Before we recorded Infernal Love, I didn’t know if I was coming or going. I developed quite a healthy drug habit and was drinking a bottle of Absolut Vodka every day. I thought that if I gave up drinking, I’d spend the next two weeks lying in bed and feeling sick. I decided to keep going and see if inspiration would hit …" — Andy Cairns, Therapy?

So Much For The 30 Year Plan is the first ever book to detail the life of Therapy?, one of rock’s boldest and most idiosyncratic acts. Written with the full co-operation of the band’s current members—frontman Andy Cairns, bassist Michael McKeegan, and drummer Neil Cooper—this official biography explores the dizzying highs and crushing lows they have experienced while navigating a three-decade-long career.

Featuring extensive interviews with the band and key figures from throughout their history, So Much For The 30 Year Plan offers insights into the band’s origins in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, the backlash they received from the underground scene after signing to a major label, the birth of their million-selling 1994 album Troublegum, the full story behind their split with original drummer Fyfe Ewing, and much more.

Published to coincide with the band’s 30th anniversary, this is essential reading for all Therapy? fans.

Staying socially distant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Irish rockers Therapy? filmed themselves playing "Nowhere" from their 1994 album Troublegum, while in quarantine.

Previous lockdown videos from Therapy? include "Kakistocracy" and "Isolation".

(Photo - Tom Hoad)