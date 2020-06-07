THERAPY? Perform "Nowhere" In Lockdown

Staying socially distant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Irish rockers Therapy? filmed themselves playing "Nowhere" from their 1994 album Troublegum, while in quarantine.

Previous lockdown videos from Therapy? include "Kakistocracy" and "Isolation".

Therapy? has issued the following statement in regard to all upcoming tour plans:

"Folks, due to uncertainty with the ongoing COVID-19 situation in UK / Europe and after careful consultation with our agent, promoters and venues, we have now moved our 30th anniversary shows to April / May 2021."

"So our ‘30th Anniversary’ celebration run has now become a ‘31st Anniversary’ celebration. We appreciate changing the dates again is frustrating for everyone but your safety (and that of venue staff and crew etc) are our main concern, and rest assured we will be making sure these shows are a worthy celebration of our 31 years as a band!"

"All re-scheduled dates are listed below, and all current tickets remain valid. If you don’t see your current date rescheduled, please bear with us as we are trying to find a suitable replacement. In a bit of good news, we have also confirmed a Paris show for May 20th. Thanking you for your ongoing patience, stay safe friends & see you in 2021."

Therapy? 2021 Tour Dates:

April

8 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

9 - Bremen, Germany - Tower

10 - Kiel, Germany - Die Pumpe

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

13 - Cologne, Germany - Gebaude 9

14 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

16 - Munster, Germany - Spuknikhalle

17 - Essen, Germany - Turock

18 - Saarbrueken, Germany - Garage

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum

21 - Konstanz, Germany - Kulturladen

22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool

25 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

26 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon

28 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg

29 - Bergen, Netherlands - Op Zoom Gebouw T

30 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Luxor Live

May

1 - Den Bosch, Neetherlands - Willem Twee Poppodium

2 - Groningen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort

3 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxemburg - Rockhal

5 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

6 - Portsmouth, UK - Wedgewood Rooms

7 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

8 - Manchester, UK - 02 Ritz

10 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

11 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix

13 - Bristol, UK - SWX

14 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

15 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

17 - Cambridge, UK - Junction

20 - Paris, France - Boule Noire (NEW SHOW)

26 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside

27 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

28 - Hull, UK - Welly

29 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

Back in January, Therapy? made the following announcement:

"To kick off our 30th anniversary year we’re delighted to announce the release of our Greatest Hits (The Abbey Road Session) - later renamed Greatest Hits (2020 Versions), making the original pressing a collector's item - coming March 13th via Marshall Records. As the title suggests it’s a greatest hits collection with a twist, the twist being that we’ve re-recorded souped up 2020 versions of our UK hit songs in the legendary Abbey Road Studios (with a certain Chris Sheldon Producer overseeing production & mix duties)."

"We also have the honour of our good friend James Dean Bradfield from Manic Street Preachers special guesting on one of the songs! The CD version comes with a second disc which has 15 (one song from each studio album) never before heard / released live songs compiled from the band's personal archive 1990-2020. The package also features sleeve notes for each song written by Michael & Andy and some striking sleeve art from long term visual collaborator Nigel Rolfe."

Tracklisting:

CD 1 Tracklisting:

"Teethgrinder"

"Screamager"

"Opal Mantra"

"Turn"

"Nowhere"

"Trigger Inside"

"Die Laughing" (feat. James Dean Bradfield)

"Stories"

"Loose"

"Diane"

"Church Of Noise"

"Lonely, Cryin’ Only"

CD 2 Tracklisting:

"Loser Cop" – June 20, 1990 – Limelight - Belfast, UK

"Skinning Pit" – April 17, 1992 – WUK Club - Vienna, Austria

"Perversonality" – October 11, 1993 – Quattro Club - Osaka, Japan

"Brainsaw" – May 11, 1994 – Irving Plaza - New York, USA

"Jude The Obscene" – December 19, 2015, Electric Ballroom - London, UK

"The Boys Asleep" – December 7, 1998 – Astoria - London, UK

"Big Cave In" – November 26, 1999 – X-Tra Limmathaus - Zurich, Switzerland

"Body Bag Girl" – November 17, 2001 – Razzle Dazzle - Berlin, Germany

"Nobody Here But Us" – June 29, 2003 – Open Air Festival - St Gallen, Switzerland

"Long Distance" – July 2, 2005 – Rock Werchter - Werchter, Belgium

"Dopamine Serotonin" – August 4, 2006 – Lokersee Feesten - Lokeren, Belgium

"Bad Excuse For Daylight" – November 4, 2009 – 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

"Before You, With You, After You" – October 29, 2011 – FZW - Dortmund, Germany

"Torment Sorrow Misery Strife" – April 3, 2015 – Tivoli - Utrecht, Netherlands

"Crutch" – October 23, 2018 – Het Depot - Leuven, Belgium

"Die Laughing" feat. James Dean Bradfield 2020 Version Official Lyric Video:

"Nowhere" 2020 Version Official Lyric Video: