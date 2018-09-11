THERAPY? Release "Wreck It Like Beckett" Lyric Video

Ireland’s Therapy? have released a lyric video for "Wreck It Like Beckett", the opening track of the band's upcoming 15th album, Cleave. Watch below.

The album will be released on September 21st via Marshall Records on CD/vinyl/digital with pre-order available here.

Tracklisting:

"Wreck It Like Beckett"

"Kakistocracy"

"Callow"

"Expelled"

"Success? Success Is Survival"

"Save Me from the Ordinary"

"Crutch"

"I Stand Alone"

"Dumbdown"

"No Sunshine"

"Wreck It Like Beckett" lyric video:

"Callow" video:

Therapy? will embark on an album release tour in November across the UK. Dates on the poster below:

(Photo - Tom Hoad)